Wisconsin men’s hockey wins regular-season Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2000

EAST LANSING (WKOW)- Cole Caufield scored two goals to lead Wisconsin to a 2-1 victory over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Caufield now has a nation-leading 25 goals on the season. The Badgers win the regular-season Big Ten championship for the first time since 2000.

The Big Ten title is based on winning percentage. The Badgers swept the Spartans to jump in front of Minnesota for the title.

The dates of the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament have been changed to March 14-16 at Compton Family Ice Arena in Notre Dame, Indiana. The tournament will be at one site and single elimination. All seven conference teams will compete.