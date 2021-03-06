Even warmer temperatures on the way

While we have had mild temperatures for the last few days, even warmer weather will be entering the state in the near future. Record warmth will be possible this week alongside a weather system that will bring quite a bit of rain to the area.



Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 20 Wind: Light NE turning SE

Sunday: Mostly sunny/partly cloudy in the morning then turning cloudier and breezy in the afternoon.

High: 48 Wind: SE 5-15

Monday: Partly cloudy and quite mild.

High: 54

After a pleasant Saturday in the 40s, we will continue to rise in temperatures before the end of the weekend. Sunday will start very similar to the past few days with mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies however change in the late afternoon. Sunday evening will turn mostly cloudy and breezy, however stronger southeastern winds will aid warm air advection into the state leading to some impressive early March high temperatures this week.

Monday will move into Monday and Tuesday will be the nicest two days of the week, taking advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures before any precipitation moves in. It will feel a great bit like spring and Tuesday night's low-temperature will even be in the mid-40s - well above the average high for this time of year. The current forecast for Tuesday is 58 degrees which if true, would break the high-temperature record in Wausau of 54 degrees set back in 1977.

A weather system will move in late Tuesday night and continue throughout the entirety of the day on Wednesday. There is quite a bit of moisture moving with the tracking low-pressure system so expect moderate to heavy downpours at times. While extremely unlikely for March, there is even a chance for some developing storms which would have the capability of rumbles of thunder. If temperatures supported frozen precipitation like they normally would at this time of year, the system would have likely brought 5+ inches of new snow to the area. However, with the mild temperatures, it will all fall as rain so it may be time to figure out where you have been storing your umbrella.

After Wednesday, we will be cooling down back to the 40s and partly cloudy skies will reside across the state. Looking at long range forecasts, it seems there may be another chance for precipitation which could be more of a rain/snow/mix next weekend.

Enjoy the warm early March temperatures! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 6-March 2021

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Twenty-eight cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Pickstown SD was the hot spot in the nation with a reading of 83 degrees. The high of 71 at Saint Cloud MN smashed their previous record by 21 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)