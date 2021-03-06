Travel interest picks up as vaccinations continue

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Travel agents were some of the first to see changes at work as the world came to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, business is finally starting to pick back up.

"People with the vaccines are feeling more comfortable," Mary Miller, owner of Middleton Travel, said Saturday. "We call it post-vaccine travelers, and, you know, they're ready."

She said most of the trips her agency is booking are to destinations within the U.S, though some travelers are heading to Mexico and Caribbean countries.

"Those would be our No. 1, 2, 3 destinations in a normal year," she said. "Of course, it doesn't really compare to what 2019 or [20]18 was, but it's a whole lot better than 2020."

Miller said some popular destinations, like Europe, are still off-limits as international travel restrictions remain in place.

"But they will be back," she said. "Hopefully, soon."