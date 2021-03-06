Sydney’s LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead _ with restrictions

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is going ahead, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions. It’s being held Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street. Up to 23,000 spectators will be allowed in the stands while the performers will be on the pitch. Organizers say this year’s parade will move away from the traditional large floats and instead focus on the outlandish pageantry of costumes, puppetry and props. Face masks will be mandatory for participants and there will be temperature checks and screening at entry points.