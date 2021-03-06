Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants

In a stop rich in symbolism, Pope Francis will visit a church damaged during the Islamic State’s reign of terror in the town of Qaraqosh, a center for Christian life in Iraq. A courtyard at the Church of the Immaculate Conception is believed to have been turned into a makeshift firing range by the militants. Coming amid a pandemic and security challenges, the first papal visit to Iraq is hoped to encourage the country’s dwindling Christian communities, some ravaged during the IS reign. Says one sister of the visit: “His presence is healing.”