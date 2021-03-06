Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist. It was one of two interstate shootings in the metro area within an hour early Friday. Police say rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at a hospital after Friday’s predawn shooting. Police in suburban Gwinnett County told WSB TV that someone pulled up beside Detiege’s car and opened fire around 3 a.m. Ditiege was 33 years old and from Sugar Land, Texas. Flynn said the suspect fled and a motive in the slaying was unknown.