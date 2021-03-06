Officials: 18 killed as truck crashes into bus outside Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a trailer-truck has crashed into a microbus killing at least 18 people and injuring five others south of the Egyptian capital. The country’s chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement the crash took place late Friday on a highway near the town of Atfih, 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Cairo. The highway, located on the eastern side of the Nile River, links Cairo to the country’s southern provinces and is known for speeding traffic. Police authorities say the truck’s tire exploded, causing it to overturn and collide with the microbus. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said. The truck driver was arrested.