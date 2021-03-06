Girls hockey taking state by storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The central Wisconsin Storm U-14's is on their way to the big one!

The state tournament is being battled out this weekend in none other than Marathon park. These hometown girls won in the quarters, then the semis and Saturday night the earned their bid to the state championships.

After being tied at 2-2 going into the half, both teams showed the fatigue of two games in one day. With under a minute left, Marli Novy takes it down the ice, chucks it to Michaela Gerum for game winning goal. The thirty seconds left on the clock drained in celebration.

The team will play in the state finals Sunday at 2 pm.