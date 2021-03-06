Girl Scout cookie sales in full swing

WAUSAU (WAOW)- On Saturday, scouts took advantage of the warm weather and set up a drive through cookie sale.

$1 from each box goes toward the troops and funds they need for the year.

"I try to get these girls involved in a lot of STEM activities we go on field trips and this is how we fund our troops and the sales of these cookies go toward girl's patches and the program we have," said Lindsay Schmidt, a troop leader.

The scouts will be in front of Sam's Club on Sunday from 11 am-2 pm.