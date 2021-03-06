Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governor’s mansion to demand accountability for police officers, days before a former Minneapolis officer is set to go on trial in the death of George Floyd. Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were relatives of others who died in encounters with police. Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country ahead of the planned trial of Derek Chauvin. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck even though the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Jury selection begins Monday in Chauvin’s trial.