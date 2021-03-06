Cleveland rocker and radio star Michael Stanley dead at 72

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland rocker Michael Stanley has died at age 72 after battling lung cancer. Stanley’s family says in a statement he died Thursday in Cleveland, where he performed regularly and worked at rock radio station WNCX. The Cleveland legend released his first album while still in college and formed the Michael Stanley Band in 1974. The band reached the Top 40 in the early 1980s with the hits “He Can’t Love You” and “My Town.” After a brief period of national popularity, sales fell off and the band broke up in 1987. Stanley continued to record and tour. He remained beloved in Cleveland as a radio personality and concert performer.