Wyoming governor quietly mobilized Guard troops in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of National Guard troops in case of any violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne in January. The deployment came to light Friday after an Associated Press inquiry after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five dead. Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says the governor didn’t previously disclose details of the deployment of 72 Guard members in the Cheyenne area Jan. 15-21 because it was a “security operation.” Gordon has praised the service of over 100 Wyoming troops to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration Jan. 20 while keeping quiet about the deployment in Cheyanne.