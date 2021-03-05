WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is calling for patent rights to be waived until the end of the coronavirus pandemic so that vaccine supplies can be dramatically increased. The WHO chief says these are “unprecedented times” that warrant the move. He commended AstraZeneca for sharing its COVID-19 vaccine technology with companies including the Serum Institute of India, but criticized a lack of transparency. An Associated Press investigation found at least three factories on three continents say they’re prepared to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses if companies that developed the vaccines share their blueprints and know-how.