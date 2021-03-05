Wausau student chooses to continue virtual learning to protect mom’s health

WAUSAU, Wis.(WAOW)-- 14-year-old Leila Heuser considers herself to be a very outgoing teen.

When COVID-19 shut down schools she thought it would be a little break.

"I thought it was going to be a lot more temporary than it has been," Heuser said.

Like many of her friends she was hoping to be back in school soon.

"I miss being in a school setting I miss all my peers even the ones I'm not close with I took it for granted I never thought this could happen," she said.

The pandemic already took away a lot of her freshman year but then her mom was diagnosed with cancer.

"We are so isolated it is even harder to get support," Heuser said.

Heuser knew the risks of being around people during this time, so she made a selfless decision to continue virtual learning when her peers went back to school.

"I knew what would be the better option so I stayed at home," Heuser said.

Although it is a decision that would better protect her mom's life it is still having an impact on her.

"I went on a google meet for class I think it was on Tuesday and I was the only kid virtual there are 20 kids in the class and I was the only one at home it really took a toll on me," she said.

Heuser still tries to find some sort of normalcy by hanging out with only a handful on friends.

She hopes to be back in the class room next year when her mom finishes her treatment.

She also tells News 9 she knows she is going through something tough but it is no where near what her mom is going through.