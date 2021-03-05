Wausau/Everest girls bowling prepares for state

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau/D.C. Everest's girls bowling team is looking to keep it rolling into the state championships.

Saturday they face off against the best in the game but Friday night, they're perfecting their craft, putting last minute touches their throws for the big stage.

D.C. Everest senior Jasmine Madden said, "we're working on our spares and hitting our marks and making sure we've got our game down."

The teams two seniors [Mekenna and Jasmine] are preparing for their final outing with a strikingly positive outlook.

Senior Mekenna Hintz said, "we are just going to go there and have fun and if we make it we make it, but if we don't we're just glad we got to go."

This year, the Wisconsin high school championship is held is Green Bay, the team is facing familiar rivals like Menomonie, Antigo and Merrill, but they're only worried about themselves.

"I think our game plan is to do our best, if we beat them we do but if we don't it was a good competition," continued Hintz.

This is the first time an all girls team has qualified for state in over a decade.

A former high school bowler and now coach, Kaila Chack says the full circle experience has paid off, "they've been working hard all year long, we've really focused on our spare shooting this year which has really improved our game."

"All of the craziness im so proud of them to persevere through all of it so we can make it on to this awesome opportunity," continued Chack.

An awesome opportunity is right and, coach says their team chemistry is bowling a perfect 300.

Chack said, "oh we're gonna be loud… we're gonna be loud and were going to go on and were going to do it right."