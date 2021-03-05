Violent Senegal protests supporting opposition leader kill 1

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Local reports say days of violent protests in Senegal have killed at least one person. Young people are taking to the streets nationwide in support of the main opposition leader who was detained Wednesday. The protests began before opposition leader Ousmane Sonko’s appearance in court on rape charges. He has been a strong opponent of President Macky Sall and is popular with youth in Senegal, Sonko and his supporters say the charges are politically motivated, and they accuse Sall of conspiring to undermine Sonko before the 2024 election.