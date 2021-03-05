UN envoy calls for urgent action to reverse Myanmar coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is calling for urgent Security Council action to reverse Myanmar’s military coup. Christine Schraner Burgener says about 50 peaceful protesters were killed in the military’s worst crackdowns this week and scores more were seriously injured. She said in her briefing to a closed council meeting released by the U.N. that council unity and “robust” action is critical “in pushing for a stop to the violence and the restoration of Myanmar’s democratic institutions.” Schraner Burgener said: “We must denounce the actions by the military” and stand with Myanmar’s people. The Security Council took no immediate action. Council diplomats said Britain circulated a draft presidential statement for consideration, a step below a legally binding resolution.