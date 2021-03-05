Turkey: sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says a sudden, mid-flight change of weather conditions is likely to have caused a helicopter crash which killed 11 military personnel in eastern Turkey. The Cougar army helicopter went down in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province on Thursday. The victims included an army corps commander. Two military personnel survived the crash with injuries. The Defense Ministry said Friday that an initial inspection of the wreckage showed no evidence of an explosion or fire. There was also no meteorological warning prior to the flight, it said, adding that a more detailed technical inspection would determine the definitive cause.