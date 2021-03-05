Students at Brigham Young make rainbow light display on ‘Y’

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Students at Brigham Young University illuminated the letter “Y” on the mountain overlooking the Provo campus on Thursday with rainbow colors in a display meant to send a message to the religious school. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the light display on the concrete letter ended “Color the Campus,” an organized event where students wore rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community. The event marked a year after the school sent a letter that said “same-sex romantic behavior” was prohibited and would lead to discipline under the school code. The university posted on Twitter Friday saying it did not authorize the lighting of the “Y.”