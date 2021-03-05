Strong 2nd half for McGee leads Racine St. Catherine’s to D3 championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WQOW) – Racine St. Catherine’s is building its historic legacy in the WIAA by winning the Division 3 state championship for the sixth time on Friday 68-49 over Lake Country Lutheran.

Racine St. Catherine’s got out to a quick 6-0 lead off a pair of quick 3s.

Less than five minutes into the game, Jameer Barker already had 10 points and St. Catherine’s led 17-5.

The Angels would go cold on several possessions which allowed Lake Country Lutheran to go on a 10-0 run and narrow the gap to 25-21.

St. Catherine’s took a 32-27 lead into intermission.

The Angels came out hot in the second half, extending the lead to 12 with 13:12 to play.

Kamari McGee, a UW-Green Bay recruit, took control in the second half scoring 22 of his 26 total points.