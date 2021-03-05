Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times report that the true number of people who had died in nursing homes in New York was altered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides in a July state Health Department report. The newspapers cited documents and anonymous sources in reporting the aides pushed state health officials to alter the public report so only residents who died inside long-term care facilities, and not those who became ill there and later died at a hospital, were counted. It’s the latest blow for Cuomo, who’s been besieged by a one-two punch of scandals involving his handling of nursing home deaths and accusations of sexual harassment.