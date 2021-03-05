Report: Ex-LSU AD wanted Miles fired amid sexual complaints

LSU’s former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-athletic director Joe Alleva’s recommendation is detailed in a newly released report into how the university has handled sexual misconduct complaints. The findings by the Husch Blackwell law firm offer a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions without pay of two senior athletics officials: Deputy athletics director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar. Miles now coaches at Kansas and was placed on administrative leave by the Jayhawks on Friday night.