Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge

MECENCANI, Croatia (AP) — After the deadly earthquake came the sinkholes. A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is pocked with round holes of all sizes. They appeared after December’s 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. Scientists have been flocking to Mecencani and other villages for observation and study. Geologists have said that the temblor accelerated the process of sinkhole formation that would normally have taken years, if not decades. Some sinkholes have appeared by people’s houses or at their farmland, prompting the authorities to advise caution.