Public input sought on WIS 13 project in Marathon Co.

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is proposing improvements to WIS 13 between WIS 98 (Clark Street) in the village of Spencer and County N (Monroe Street) in the city of Colby.

They're seeking public input on the proposals, which include:

Concrete joint repair followed by surface grinding

Replacing existing asphalt shoulders

Reshaping and restoring existing gravel shoulders

Replacing non-Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps

Remove and replace guardrail

New bridge surface on the Little Eau Pleine River and Dill Creek bridges

Replacing pavement markings which includes converting the existing four-lane to a three-lane configuration with a center two-way-left-turn lane (TWTL) and urban shoulders from WIS 98 to Northcentral Technical College in Spencer.

Residents, property and business owners can comment through a survey until March 22.

Rural sections of WIS 13 will have detours and closures during the project:

Traffic will be detoured via WIS 97 to WIS 153 and back to WIS 13 when WIS 13 south of WIS 153 is closed.

Traffic will be detoured via WIS 97 to WIS 29 and back to WIS 13 when the segment of WIS 13 north of WIS 153 is closed.

Urban ares will have a single lane open in each direction.

The project is currently scheduled for 2023 but could occur as early as 2022.