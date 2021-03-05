ON SCENE: Tractor trailer, train collision

HEWITT, Wis. (WAOW) — News 9 is on scene of a collision between a tractor trailer and a train.

It occurred at Day Rd and Yellowstone Dr outside the Town of Hewitt at around 9 am.

A Wood County Sheriff's deputy says the driver of the tractor trailer is in stable condition but was transported to the hospital.

Crews are currently moving the trailer (pictured) and cleaning up the front of the train. They say it will still be a couple hours before the train can move.

The cab of the trailer is located at least a quarter mile from the crossing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.