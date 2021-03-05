New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has signed a law aiming to return public school students to classrooms. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Friday as many parents and teachers question whether it will work. The law offers $2 billion to school districts that reopen physical classrooms by the end of March. It also includes $4.6 billion for all schools to help students catch up. But it has no requirements for how long students must be taught in-person, and many teachers unions are still resistant to return. Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.