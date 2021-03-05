More of the same in the weather

If you liked the last few days you will like the next couple of days as well. The snow is slowly melting and that trend will accelerate late in the weekend and early next week.

Today: Scattered clouds early, then sunny and pleasant.

High: 41 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear for most of the night, then a few clouds or patchy fog later

Low: 16 Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: A bit of fog or low clouds possible early, otherwise plenty of sun.

High: 41 Wind: NW 5-10

There will be some scattered clouds around early on today then it should turn sunny for the afternoon. High temps will be in the same range as the last few days, topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be exactly the same with some low clouds or patchy fog possible early, then there will be plenty of sunshine and highs around 40.

Sunday will be different – in a good way. A south wind will develop on Sunday and this will help push the mercury up into the upper 40s. We will start out with sunny skies on Sunday, then some hazy high clouds will likely move in for the afternoon.

Early next week will be even warmer. On Monday we should experience partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. On Tuesday the clouds will gradually increase along with the wind and the mercury should top out in the mid to upper 50s.

A low pressure system developing in the Midwest on Tuesday night and Wednesday will likely roll across our area and increase the chance of rain. It will still be mild ahead of the storm with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday, but once it crosses our area, the temps will cool down into Wednesday evening and the rain might change over to a bit of snow.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the southeastern U.S. A strong (F-2) tornado killed one person and injured six others in Heard County GA. A strong (F-3) tornado injured 23 persons and caused more than five million dollars damage around Grantville GA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)