Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets

BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (AP) — A mobile orchestra has been playing on the streets of Venezuela in an effort to give people a brief respite from the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen musicians climbed on a truck’s platform on a recent afternoon, and wearing facemasks, began to play as they traveled around Barquisimeto, a city west of the South American country’s capital. The unusual performance included a cello, violins and even a Steinway & Sons grand piano. Venezuelan pianist and composer José Agustín Sánchez came up with the idea. During the tour, Sanchez conducted the mobile orchestra from his piano as the musicians sweated under the midday sun.