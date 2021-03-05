Man wielding knife arrested outside Marseille Jewish school

PARIS (AP) — Police in the French city of Marseille have detained a man who was wielding a knife outside a Jewish school and kosher market. Authorities increased surveillance of Jewish sites in the city while they investigate his motives. A police spokeswoman said school security guards on Friday noticed the man visibly brandishing a knife and then tried to enter a kosher market nearby, where they detained him. The children were sequestered inside the school while police searched for any explosives or accomplices, she said. No one was hurt in the incident and the man’s motives remain unclear.