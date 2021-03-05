Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarus opposition figure

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania is refusing to extradite former Belarus presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who has sought refuge in the Baltic nation. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Friday that “hell will freeze over first” before his country would consider granting the Belarusian demand. Belarusian authorities on Tuesday demanded the extradition of Tsikhanouskaya on charges that she was plotting violent riots. Tsikhanouskaya’s team rejected the accusations. The Belarus opposition figure lost to authoritarian Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in an Aug. 9 presidential election. She and her supporters refused to recognize the results, saying the outcome of the vote was manipulated.