LeBron James going to All-Star with elections on his mind

LeBron James is going to Georgia this weekend for more than the NBA All-Star Game. He’s thinking about upcoming elections as well. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star is one of the organizers of the More Than A Vote organization that aims to stop Black voter suppression and which played a major role in the outcome of the 2020 elections by encouraging voter turnout. James will narrate an ad that will be aired for the first time during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. He vows in the ad that the efforts will continue.