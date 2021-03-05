Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan’s legal win

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a front-page statement highlighting the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over the newspaper for breaching her copyright by publishing parts of a personal letter. High Court justice Mark Warby said Friday that publisher Associated Newspapers must also run the statement on the MailOnline website. The former Meghan Markle sued the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. The judge ruled last month that the publisher had misused the duchess’s private information and infringed her copyright.