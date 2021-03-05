Journal’s ‘appalling’ racism podcast, tweet prompt outcry

A prominent medical journal is apologizing for a tweet and part of a podcast episode about structural racism in health care. The tweet from the Journal of the American Medical Association said in part, “No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” It was promoting a podcast episode featuring two white doctors talking about racism. JAMA’s editor issued an apology Thursday but the outcry on Twitter has persisted. Some Black physicians called the tweet and podcast appalling. The American Medical Association owns and publishes JAMA but has no editorial control over its content. The group says that the podcast was wrong, false and harmful.