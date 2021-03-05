Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group have formally signed a peace agreement that it is hoped will end violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. The rebel leader emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement. Under the peace deal, the government will lift its ban on the group, release all of their party members and supporters from jail and drop all legal cases against them. In exchange the rebel group agrees to give up all violence and resolve any issues through peaceful dialogue.