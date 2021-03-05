Giuliani probe awaits Garland as he nears AG confirmation

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors investigating the overseas business dealings of Rudy Giuliani have returned to the question of whether to charge the former New York City mayor and Trump ally. That’s according to current and former law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Among the charges being considered is whether Giuliani failed to register as a foreign agent as part of his work in Ukraine, where he helped dig up dirt against Joe Biden. The decision is among the first major questions facing Merrick Garland after he’s confirmed as attorney general. Giuliani called the investigation “pure political persecution.”