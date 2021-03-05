German TV director charged with rape in prominent MeToo case

BERLIN (AP) — Munich prosecutors say they have formally charged one of Germany’s best-known TV directors and scriptwriters with raping an aspiring actress almost 25 years ago. Dieter Wedel was the first prominent figure in the country named when the #MeToo movement targeting alleged sexual abusers in the media and the arts gathered pace in Germany three years ago. The 81-year-old has denied claims by several women that he pressured them for sex. Friday’s indictment against Wedel claims that he forced the actress onto a hotel bed during a casting meeting and raped her. German news agency dpa quoted Wedel’s lawyer Doerthe Korn criticizing the publicity surrounding the case.