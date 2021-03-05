Edgar ends season in state semifinals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WAOW) -- After 24 years away from the state tournament, this is certainly not the way Edgar wanted this game to go.

But what a magical run it was for a senior group that has led the Edgar team this season, unfortunately it comes to an early end in La Crosse.

Senior Kyle Brewster led the team with 17 points, after the game he said, "I wouldn't have played with anyone else here. The leadership we showed and just getting here for everybody in the community, a lot of people were excited to come down and watch because we haven't been here in a long time. It wasn't what we wanted, but we also kept our heads high, because we knew that not many people get to the state tournament. We were still pretty excited and happy."

Edgar cut the lead to three points in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

In the postgame, head coach Dave Huss said, "the leadership we got from this senior class, not just this year and not just their high school careers, but they've put in a lot of time, and shown an extreme amount of dedication and commitment to the boys basketball program here at edgar, and for that i'm forever grateful and indebted to these guys."

The wildcats magic season comes to an end in La Crosse, the loss to Lourdes, who went on the compete in, and later with the state championship game against Prairie School.