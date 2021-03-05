DWD issuing Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments after a delay

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) begins issuing Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments to thousands of people after a delay in their system.

The federal Continued Assistance Act extended PEUC benefits and added 11 weeks of payments to those that qualitied, which began Dec. 27, 2020. But Wisconsin's Unemployment Insurance system computer system delayed the PEUC extensions, causing the first payment of the program to go out Thursday.

DWD has sent out PEUC benefit payments and back pay to 29,118 people across the state, to make up for the lost time. This added up to more than $102 million.

DWD estimates about 1,700 others have claims but those could not go out because they required extra calculations or have had penalties on previous claims.

The department even hosted an informational briefing addressing the challenges the department faces with its IT system.