Detroit mayor turned down J&J vaccine in favor of others

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Detroit this week turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. But the city said Friday it will accept J&J doses in the state’s next allocation. Mayor Mike Duggan had said Thursday that he favored shots from Pfizer and Moderna. He said the two-dose vaccines are “the best.” Duggan’s comments conflict with guidance from top health officials. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is Michigan’s chief medical executive. She says all vaccines, including J&J’s one-dose shot, should be offered in all communities. She is cautioning against comparing the three vaccines because of differences in when and where each company conducted its studies. The Pfizer and Moderna research finished before concerning variants began spreading.