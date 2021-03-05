COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa identified in Wisconsin

COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa identified in WisconsinNew
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has now been identified in Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, this variant spreads more rapidly than the original strain. They say the Moderna vaccine may also be less effective against it.
This is different than what's known as the U.K. variant which was identified in Wisconsin back in January.
No details were released into which county it was discovered.