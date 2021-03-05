Bauer leads Lourdes Academy to D4 semifinal win

LA Crosse, Wis. (WQOW) – A strong shooting performance from beyond the arc for Lourdes Academy was more than enough to punch their ticket to the state championship game.

Shots were not falling for either team early in the first half. Despite that, Lourdes was able to jump out to a 14-4 lead.

A 6-0 run pulled Edgar to within four midway through the first half.

Edgar couldn’t get the ball to fall from 3-point range, shooting just 1-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. On the other hand, Lourdes shot 5-13 from long distance.

In the second half, Drew Guden nailed a three for Edgar to pull the Wildcats to within three.

Joshua Bauer responded with four straight threes of his own to extend Lourdes Academy’s lead to 39-26. He finished with 24.

Lourdes Academy didn’t stop there, growing that lead to 63-36.

The final score was 54-41. Lourdes will move on to play The Prairie School in the championship game.