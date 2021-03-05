At least 10 dead in bombing at restaurant in Somali capital

MOGADISHU. Somalia (AP) — A car packed with explosives has rammed into a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital, and police say at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 wounded. A police spokesman blames the attack on the local al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings. The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year. At least one building near the restaurant collapsed after the blast, and people are feared to be trapped in the rubble. The blast occurred at dinner time when the restaurant was full.