Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to approve 4

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is getting a fourth vaccine to prevent COVID-19 as the country’s health regulator has cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Health experts are eager for a one-and-done option to help speed vaccination. Canada has also approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca and Health Canada is the first major regulator to approve four difference vaccines. Like many countries, Canada does not have domestic production and has struggled with an immediate shortage of vaccines. The U.S. isn’t exporting locally made vaccines, so neighbors Canada and Mexico have been forced to get vaccines from Europe and Asia.