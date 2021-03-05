Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A 22-year-old Afghan man who is suspected of having stabbed seven men in a small Swedish town, leaving three of them in critical but stable condition, has been remanded in pretrial custody for at least two weeks. A Swedish court said Friday there was also a flight risk. The suspect, who was not identified under Swedish rules, denied having done anything and banged his fist on the table during the custody hearing. He is suspected in Wednesday’s stabbing in a town southeast of Sweden’s second-largest city. At first, authorities floated the idea that the preliminary investigation could be considered terror-related, but later changed it to attempted murder.