4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

HONG KONG (AP) — Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong’s tough national security law have been released on bail after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision. The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government. The four are among 15 activists who were granted bail by the court on Thursday after a four-day marathon hearing. However, the Department of Justice appealed the decision to grant bail and they remained in custody. Prosecutors dropped their appeal for the four released activists on Friday.