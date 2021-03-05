1 million Wisconsinites have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- 1 million Wisconsinites have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state started getting the vaccine in mid-December.

“It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” said Gov. Evers in a video message.

More than 500,000 Wisconsinites have also been fully vaccinated in the state.

As of Thursday, Wisconsin ranks among the top in the nation, and first in the Upper Midwest, for number of doses administered per 100,000 people. This is a flip from being considered one of the worst in distribution at the beginning of rollout.

While it will still take months to vaccinate everyone in the state, DHS says efforts to ramp up vaccinations continue.

Recently they announced the addition of Kroger to the Federal Pharmacy program, a vaccine hotline, and opened the vaccine registry. The next expansion in vaccine eligibility is expected next week.