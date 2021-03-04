Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they attacked a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah, a missile strike not immediately acknowledged by Saudi Arabia. It’s the latest in a series of airborne assaults the group has claimed against the kingdom amid the grinding war in Yemen. Flight-tracking data showed flights coming into the Jiddah airport diverted or otherwise flying in circles early Thursday morning without explanation. Since 2015, the Houthis battling the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have targeted military installations and critical oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. In recent weeks, the rebels have stepped up their assaults on the kingdom.