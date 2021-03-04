When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

NEW YORK (AP) — When children can get COVID-19 vaccines will depend on their age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before long. The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get their shots whenever they become eligible in their area, either because of a medical condition or once availability opens up. Pfizer and Moderna expect to release study data on children ages 12 and older over the summer. The companies also plan to start studies in children 11 and younger later this year. Moderna’s vaccine is currently cleared for use for people 18 and older.