Warmer Temperatures

Our weather is being driven by high pressure and will continue so into next week. This will keep us dry. Our flow (winds) will be from the northwest. We do have a quick passing, weak cold front, likely late Sunday into Monday. This will bring us a few more clouds but we will continue dry. A more substantial system (low) approaches toward midweek, which will bring us a better chance of showers. We are looking at mild temperatures, so most likely our precipitation will be in the form of rain.

Sunny days will continue.

Temperature-wise, cool nights and mild days.

We will likely stay dry into mid-week.

38 was Wausau's high today. 34 considered normal. We bottomed at 20 this morning. Normal being 16.

Some other highs around the area, 39 Rhinelander. 36 Antigo.

25 right now in Rhinelander. 25 Stevens Point.

Winds are light across the board.

Clear skies across the state.

A system in the plains to our south and west is a non-factor for us. It will dig southeast toward the gulf.

Futuretrack has a sunny start to our Friday. We will likely have some passing clouds.

Saturday starts and finishes sunny with some passing clouds too.

The weak system late weekend will likely bring more cloud cover Sunday.

Our snowpack is thinning. The northwoods still showing 10-20” of snow depth.

With this temperature trend, the melt continues. This also includes ice depth on the rivers and lakes.

Our precipitation chances are pretty minimal till we get toward mid-next week.

With some passing clouds overnight, a low near 17. Cooler north. Due to the melting snow, patchy is possible.

The bus stop forecast has a chilly start in the teens with light winds. Pick-up time, sunny and upper 30s-low 40s with 5-10 mile per hour winds.

Tomorrow for Wausau, high of 41.

Your seven day... our temperatures continue to climb. The last time we strung together three 50 plus degree days was early November. At that time, wayyyyy above 50. Closer to 70.

We will see our highs drop back behind a stronger system we are looking at next week.