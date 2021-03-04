US suspends tariffs on UK goods to resolve aircraft dispute

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to suspend millions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on U.K. exports including Scotch whisky as part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies. The two countries said in a joint statement on Thursday that Washington will suspend tariffs for four months on a range of goods. It’s a fresh move to de-escalate trade tensions centered around aid for Boeing and Airbus. Scotch whisky distillers cheered the news that the 25% tariff would be cut to zero. Scottish cashmere producers, pig farmers, and Stilton cheese makers will also benefit from the suspension of tariffs.